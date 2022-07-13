Wytheville man pleads guilty to 150 counts of child pornography possession

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – On Wednesday, a Wytheville man pleaded guilty to 150 counts of possession of child pornography, Mike Jones, Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney said in a release.

William Walters was arrested on September 28, 2020, and the Sheriff’s office had said that he admitted that he possessed and had distributed several images of child pornography to others, 10 News reported.

Now, Walters is being charged with one count of possession of child pornography, and 149 counts of possession of child pornography – second or subsequent offense, Jones said.

Officials said that the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office did not offer a plea agreement in this case.

A pre-sentence report has been ordered by the court, the release said, and Walters will be sentenced on December 8.

“The nature of the defendant’s crimes and the sickening images that were reviewed by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and my office made it apparent that I would not be offering this individual an agreement of any kind,” an official said. “The defendant has put his fate in the hands of the Judge and I will be asking for the maximum sentence. My hope is that he will never return to live freely in our society.”

Walters is facing up to 1,495 years in prison for the charges, according to the release.