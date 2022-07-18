Lynchburg Humane Society’s longest-staying resident adopted

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Humane Society’s longest-staying resident has finally found a fur-ever home.

After nearly 700 days, Shinobi was adopted by a local family who said he loves to play Tug-O-War and sleep on the couch.

The Humane Society said the community played a huge role in helping find Shinobi a home and added that Kelsey Falls at Rustic Edge Designs actually sponsored the adoption.

“It was really great to see him blossom with all of his staff friends. He did really grow here a lot,” Claire LeFew, the Development and Communications Manager said. “It’s so great to see him in a home now.”

The Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, meaning they don’t euthanize treatable or healthy pets, so Shinobi would have been able to extend his welcome as long as needed.

There are a few others that have been in the shelter for a long time, but they say none have been there as long as Shinobi was.