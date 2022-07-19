LewisGale’s Blue Hills ER opens its doors, offers more access to healthcare

On Tuesday, LewisGale Medical Center’s Blue Hills Emergency Room will open on Route 460.

ROANOKE, Va. – Emergency medicine and healthcare opportunities are expanding in the Roanoke Valley.

On Tuesday, LewisGale Medical Center’s Blue Hills Emergency Room will open on Route 460.

The freestanding emergency room’s location was chosen to help fill the gap in emergency medicine for people in Roanoke, Botetourt, and Bedford counties.

“When you have an important medical condition, time matters. So having this access point for the community will make a significant difference and improve outcomes,” said Dr. Puneet Chopra, Medical Director of Emergency Services.

The facility will have the same services you would find in a traditional emergency room like CT scans, X-rays, and an on-site laboratory.

Not only is Blue Hills ER bringing care closer to home, but it’s also taking the load off other hospitals.

“This will alleviate some of the pressures on our emergency room allowing people to get better throughput in the main hospital,” said Alan Fabian, LewisGale Regional Health System’s Market President.

Ad

After months of anticipation and opening delays, the time has come for Blue Hills ER to open its doors, and stay open 24/7, 365 days a year.