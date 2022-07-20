Ahead of heatwave, Salvation Army of Danville extends hours for community to cool off

We're experiencing a major heat wave, and we're working for you on how to stay cool

DANVILLE, Va. – Temperatures will hit nearly 100 degrees over the July 22 weekend in parts of Southwest Virginia.

If you need somewhere to cool off, the Salvation Army of Danville is here to help.

The Salvation Army of Danville has extended their lunchtime hours this week. The building will now be open until 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday for people to cool off.

Then on Sunday, they’re opening their doors and offering ice cold lemonade, snow cones, popsicles, and ice cream.

“We want to definitely open up the facilities just for them to catch a breather, get some more cool refreshments because the next few days it’s going to be extremely hot,” said Lieutenant Antonio Hodges from the Salvation Army of Danville.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.