WSLS 10 News Exclusive: Patterson’s family members speak out about Jay’s murder

BUENA VISTA, Va. – A WSLS Ten News Exclusive.

A son accused of killing his father and setting his house on fire in February went to court for his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

35-year-old Jonathan Patterson appeared in court for his charges of arson and the murder of his father, Phillip “Jay” Patterson, a former assistant police chief in Buena Vista.

Kristin Hostetter, Patterson’s girlfriend at the time, was shocked the morning that Jay was killed.

“When he went like this to do the motion when he said it, I can see the blood all over his hands,” Hostetter said.

On Wednesday morning, Kristen Hostetter appeared in court for Patterson’s preliminary hearing.

Hostetter said on that day in February, Patterson went to get a post hole digger from his dad, then called her on the phone.

“A little bit later, he called me, and [said] if anybody asks, I’ve been with you all morning,” Hostetter said.

Hostetter questioned Patterson and learned that he had harmed his father.

Then Hostetter called Patterson’s mom, Lisa Hazelwood, for assistance.

Hazelwood called Patterson to try to figure out what happened, then she called 911.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Phillip Jay Patterson died from a sharp force injury to the head, neck, and chest.

Police said they found Jay Patterson’s body inside his home which was reported to be on fire.

“Fire trucks were everywhere, I had no idea the house was on fire. I was kind of surprised; I really didn’t know what was going on,” Hazelwood said.

