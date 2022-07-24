Health officials say a rabid fox bit at least two individuals in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District says at least two individuals were bitten by a fox that tested positive for rabies.

A public notice has been sent out for residents in the area of Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue in Danville.

Health officials say anyone who was bitten or scratched, or were otherwise exposed to the saliva from the fox around July 21 should seek care at the nearest emergency department immediately.

Rabies is a deadly disease that is 100 percent fatal once symptoms begin, but can be prevented with treatment if it begins immediately after exposure.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District encourages everyone to vaccinate their pets, to protect them, family members, loved ones and the community at large from rabies. Virginia law requires domestic animals to be vaccinated against rabies.

In addition to keeping pets vaccinated and keeping vaccinations current, take these steps to protect families and pets from exposure to rabies:

Ad

· Avoid contact with wild animals, such as raccoons and skunks, or stray cats and dogs;

· Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs;

· Report stray animals to your local animal control agency;

· Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home; and

· Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

For additional information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/animal-contact-human-health/ or call the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District at (434) 766-9828.