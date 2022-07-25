Authorities searching for two males involved in Danville bank robbery

Police searching for two males involved in robbery at American National Bank & Trust in Danville. (Credit: Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is searching for two males they say robbed a bank on Monday.

Police said the robbery happened around 5:00 p.m. at the American National Bank & Trust located at 1407 South Boston Road and that the two males robbed an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both males appeared to be male, according to police, and in their late teens to twenties, wearing masks that covered the lower part of their faces.

One was wearing a red-orange hooded sweatshirt with a white-black Nike logo, dark pants, and dark shoes, police said, and the other was wearing black pants, and a black top with a single white stripe down the long sleeves, a camouflage patterned New York Yankees baseball hat and white shoes.

Both were last seen fleeing on foot with one going east and one going west on South Boston Road, according to police.

Police said that several customers and bank employees were present, but no weapon was displayed and no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 434-799-5111, the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook, or use of the crime tips app CARE.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing and that information leading to an arrest and conviction in the incident will be eligible for a cash reward.

