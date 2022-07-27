66 new jobs coming to Pittsylvania County with AeroFarms expansion

10 News toured the new AeroFarms facility in Pittsylvania County in March 2022.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The world’s largest indoor vertical farm is expanding, a move that will create 66 new jobs in Pittsylvania County.

Governor Glenn Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday and said AeroFarms, a Certified B Corporation, will also increase the production of freshly-grown leafy greens in the Southside.

The expansion is a result of growing customer demand, according to the governor’s office.

Plans to build the 138,670-square-foot facility were first announced in December 2019, along with news that a facility in Cane Creek Centre would be bringing 92 jobs to the area.

We’re told the 66 new jobs coming to Pittsylvania County are in addition to the 92 new jobs that were pledged previously.

Founded in 2004, AeroFarms strives to “fix our broken food system and improve the way fresh produce is grown for the betterment of humanity.”

Ad

“Virginia continues to be the premier location for companies using technology and innovation to become leaders in their industry by generating massive benefits to consumers and investors,” said Youngkin. “I want to thank AeroFarms for their continued commitment to the Commonwealth and commend Danville-Pittsylvania County for their cooperative and highly-effective approach to economic development that will create new jobs and economic opportunities for Virginians.”