Governor Youngkin declares state of emergency after flooding in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Southwest Virginia has seen its fair share of flooding this year, and the line of storms from July 27 caused even more flooding. In response to the floods, the Governor has taken action to send relief.

On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to assist with response and recovery efforts due to the impacts of heavy rainfall and flooding in the Southwest region of the Commonwealth.

The state of emergency will allow for the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and deploy people and equipment to assist with recovery efforts, the release said, and it also allows Virginia officials to coordinate the distribution of resources with state and local partners.

Youngkin’s office said that the Virginia Emergency Support Team has been monitoring the situation and that the weather has already caused flash flooding and significant impacts on roadways and utilities in several localities.

According to the release, the Commonwealth is assisting with ongoing response and recovery operations by providing assets and supplies to partners in the area, and the VEST will continue to support the incident.

“Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With more rainfall forecasted over the next few days, we want to lean forward in providing as many resources possible to assist those affected. Our team will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance as needed.”

You can read the full order here.