Bedford Community Christmas Station provides children with new shoes for the school year

They distributed 117 new pairs of shoes to 47 families Wednesday

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau - Multimedia Journalist

BEDFORD, Va. – It’s not Christmas, but for some families in need, it might feel like it.

The Bedford Community Christmas Station distributed 117 new pairs of shoes to 47 families on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s event provided children, grades preschool through grade 12, with a pair for the new school year.

The organization raised the money through donations and proceeds from their thrift store.

“Everyone is just so grateful that we’re here for them, that they can receive the shoes, the food, everything that we provide for them at Christmas, monthly food boxes, and so forth,” said Patty Brown, co-president of the Bedford Community Christmas Station.

Families also received a box of food, including canned ham and produce, with help from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

