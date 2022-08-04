Downtown Roanoke businesses see more foot traffic from Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke Inc.’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area is so popular, that organizers have decided to extend it through September.

The area, also known as “DORA” allows people to walk outside with alcoholic drinks from bars and restaurants.

Businesses like Olde Salem Brewing Company are calling it a success and are happy to see the zone extended.

“It’s a fun opportunity for us to continue connecting with the community and get people down to the Market Street area,” said Cameron Weeks, Olde Salem Brewing’s General Manager.

Thanks to the refreshment area, people in Roanoke can take their drinks to go and support other businesses nearby.

Ad

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come down here and see some bars and restaurants that they may have not even known existed,” said Jaime Clark, Downtown Roanoke Inc.’s Vice President of Marketing.

Zone boundaries are marked with signs on Campbell Avenue, Wall Street, Market Street, and Salem Avenue.

“We have a sign on our front door that says, ‘Come on in and take a look around, drinks are welcomed.’ I love that we are participating in DORA downtown Roanoke. It’s nice to support the other food and beverage places on Market Street and not make people choose one thing at a time. Grab a drink and come in and shop,” said Rayna Christman, Walkabout Outfitter’s Store Manager.

You can explore the refreshment area every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until September 25.