Man with close ties to female mail carrier involved in Botetourt Co. incident speaks to WSLS 10

The man was accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a female mail carrier.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A Botetourt man was arrested on Monday, accused of stalking and sexually assaulting a female mail carrier in connection with an incident that happened on August 2, 10 News reported.

A person with close ties to the female mail carrier learned more about the allegations and shared what he learned from her with 10 News.

Everything the person shared with 10 News is what the female mail carrier shared with him, and he wished to remain anonymous.

She first told him how the incident started: after leaving the property, the suspect continued to follow her down the street while she delivered to more houses.

“At one intersection he pulled and blocked her vehicle where she couldn’t move her postal van,” the person said. “He reached in the window and started grabbing her.”

She told him that another woman driving down the road eventually confronted the suspect for blocking the road.

“What finally got him to leave … an elderly lady that lived on that street pulled up in a van and his car was blocking the road, so he went to move the car and she took off,” the person said.

He told 10 News that, according to the victim, the harassment didn’t stop.

“He continued to follow her down the road, driving up beside her and blowing her kisses. I guess he got tired of it and at one intersection he took off and turned one way and she turned the other,” the person said.

The person told 10 News that the victim alerted her boss and eventually authorities about the situation.

On Monday, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in the case, who was charged with abduction, stalking, simple assault, and sexual assault. He is being held in the Botetourt County Jail with no bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

10 News has reached out to both USPS for a statement but has not yet received a response.

