Man arrested in connection to Daleville Kroger robbery, bomb threat

FINCASTLE, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery and bomb threat that happened at a grocery store in Daleville earlier this year, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:22 p.m. on May 23, the sheriff’s office said they received a 911 call from a Daleville Kroger employee who reported a robbery in the store.

The employee said a man approached one of the cashiers while carrying a bag, according to the sheriff’s office., which the man said contained an explosive device inside.

Authorities said that he then demanded money and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, leaving the bag behind.

The suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in a gray-colored sedan that may possibly be a BMW without a front license plate, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that as a precaution, the store was evacuated until the Virginia State Explosives Unit searched the bag and cleared the area.

After further investigation, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the man involved as Michael Dricker, 46, of Roanoke.

Dricker was indicted and charged by a grand jury on August 2 for threats to bomb, robbery, and use of a hoax explosive device, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said that Dricker is currently being held without bond at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail.

