Residents displaced after apartment fire in Vinton

The American Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced after their apartment caught fire early Thursday morning in Vinton, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The American Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced after their apartment caught fire early Thursday morning in Vinton, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Authorities say it happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Pine Street.

We’re told three adults were inside at the time of the fire, but luckily, no one was hurt. No other apartments were damaged either, officials say.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within about 15 minutes.

At this time, the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the scene to determine a cause and provide a damage estimate.