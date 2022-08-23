K-9 calendars for a cause: Christiansburg Police Department raises money with their furry friends

The department is raising money for a good cause with the help of their furry friends

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Police Department is raising money for a good cause, with the help of their four-legged friends.

For over a decade, the department has participated in the Blue Elves Project, which allows police officers to buy and deliver presents to underprivileged children in the community during the holiday season.

This year, the department is putting out a K-9 calendar, featuring police dogs, for the community to buy. All proceeds will go towards the Blue Elves Project.

”We like it because it gives a chance to our officers and community to interact in a way that isn’t a police interaction,” Assistant Police Chief Chris Ramsey said. “You just get out in the community and just talk to each other and have a positive interaction.”

Calendars are currently for sale at the Christiansburg Police Department until they run out.