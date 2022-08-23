Pittsylvania County interim administrator to resign

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A man serving as Pittsylvania County’s interim administrator plans to resign, according to Pittsylvania County officials.

On Tuesday, officials said that Clarence Monday, who has been serving as the Interim Pittsylvania County Administrator since February after the previous administrator was fired, submitted his letter of resignation which will be effective 30 days or sooner.

“The Board has been most supportive of me in this role, and I have tremendously enjoyed returning to the County and serving the Board of Supervisors, County staff, and the citizens of this great County for the past seven months,” Monday said.

The Board expressed Monday’s role as an administrator for the county.

“Since returning to Pittsylvania County on an interim basis, Clarence Monday has been a real asset,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram. “He has provided leadership and guidance, helped us maneuver through the search for a permanent County Administrator, and aided in the preparation of a balanced budget that did not include a tax increase. He has served the citizens of Pittsylvania County not once but twice as the leader of our County. He will be missed, and I wish him the very best!”

Officials said that Monday is resigning because he is moving, and when he listed his house, it sold within a single day.

Now, the Board of Supervisors, in collaboration with a consultant, is searching for the next Pittsylvania County Administrator and has received several applications so far, but a formal review of applicants will begin on September 12, according to the release.