Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard

They were originally called out to the home for a woman who had a medical emergency while mowing her lawn

ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond.

First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.

After she was taken by ambulance to the hospital, Engine 8 stayed back to make sure the yard work was finished, and that her house was locked up.

Humble Lieutenant Dennis Haynes told 10 News that they were just doing their job.

”It’s good every once and a while to have some good press hit the radar for everyone to see that lots of good things still occur and there are a lot of appropriate positive people still here to help you out and do what you are supposed to do,” Haynes said.

The photo had been shared nearly 500 times on Facebook as of Friday evening, receiving many thank-you notes from those in the community.

