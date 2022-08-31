67º

Black Business Month aims to shine a light on diverse businesses across Southwest Virginia

August is nationally recognized as Black Business Month

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

The Southwest Virginia Diverse Chamber of Commerce says this is an opportunity to branch out

SALEM, Va. – The month of August is recognized as Black Business Month.

The Southwest Virginia Diverse Chamber of Commerce says it’s an opportunity to branch out and try new businesses owned by African Americans.

The Chamber covers 25 counties and seven cities.

Its mission is to spread awareness about diverse businesses and minority business owners.

DG’s Ice, Gina’s Food with Flavor, Shelena’s Collection, and Noah Christian Academy are among the many Black-owned businesses across the Roanoke Valley.

“It’s a lot of excellent businesses, great service, realtor companies and restaurants and just a whole lot that people may be missing out on a wonderful experience. So it’s just to bring that exposure and get people to support diversity,” said member service advocate, Charnika Elliott.

