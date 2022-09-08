76º

Foster Care: Kids in Crisis

Foster Care: Kids in Crisis is a 10 News investigation looking into several aspects of the Virginia foster care system

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Tags: Roanoke, Foster Care, Adoption, Virginia, Richmond, 30 Days of Hope, Glenn Youngkin, Virginia Department of Social Services, Safe and Sound Task Force
ROANOKE, Va. – Foster children sleeping in offices and hotel rooms because there’s no other option.

10 News was the first to reveal foster kids were sleeping in offices and now we go to the source to see what’s changed, and an update on the big goal of an end to that practice by July 1.

On Tuesday on 10 News at 6, Jenna Zibton continues her look into the safety of children at risk.

Jenna Zibton has been reporting on foster care and adoption challenges and successes in Virginia for more than five years. 30 Days of Hope highlights the need every November. You can see those stories here.

About the Author:

You can see Jenna weekday mornings at the anchor desk on WSLS 10 Today from 5-7 a.m. She also leads our monthly Solutionaries Series, where we highlight the creative thinkers and doers working to make the world a better place.

