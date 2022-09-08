Olympic gold medalist visits Virginia’s Blue Ridge

ROANOKE, Va. – An Olympics legend was in Roanoke and joined Virginia’s Blue Ridge for their annual meeting.

Three-time Olympic gold medal cyclist Kristin Armstrong met with cyclists from team Twenty24 on Thursday.

Virginia’s Blue Ridge invested in team Twenty24 and helped them launch their “Road to Paris 2024″ campaign.

The team features cyclists from all over the world.

Virginia’s Blue Ridge hopes that this will get the area known as a premier cycling destination.

“I had to jump on this opportunity to be part of it because I am passionate, and a program such as the Twenty24 program is second to none,” Armstrong said. “What it can provide not only to riders, but also a community like the Virginia Blue Ridge.”

The team will train and operate out of Roanoke for the next three years.