Amherst County man honors late brother through special gift for residents with intellectual & developmental disabilities

One Amherst County man is honoring his late brother by giving a special gift to patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – One Amherst County man honored his late brother by giving a special gift to Horizon Behavioral Health caregivers and their patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

On Monday, Jeff Crickenberger donated a gazebo to Horizon’s home in Madison Heights, where his brother, David, lived in the final years of his life.

Jeff told 10 News that David lost his mobility following surgery to remove a brain tumor and died in July 2022 at 61.

The two were separated as young children and placed into separate foster homes, then found each other years later.

Jeff said his brother enjoyed going outside, but the facility needed an upgrade.

“It didn’t give them a good opportunity to come outside, to enjoy the outside. They have the porch here, but I just thought they needed more. So, I did this not only for David but for everybody else,” Jeff said.

Jeff also praised the staff for the way they cared for David.

“It was always nice because I always attended his doctors’ appointments, and they always made sure he was there and with me. They always kept in touch with me as far as his medical decisions,” Jeff said.

Horizon Behavioral Health operates eight facilities across Lynchburg and Madison Heights, where they provide 24/7 care to nearly 40 adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.