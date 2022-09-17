Firefighters investigating incident in Downtown Roanoke

Roanoke Fire and EMS investigating a fire in the Market Square area in Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE: 11:20 a.m. Roanoke Firefighters said the fire started at Cedar’s Lebanese Restaurant.

They got a call shortly before 10 Saturday morning. Investigators said the sprinkler system put most of the fire out and firefighters contained the small fire.

As a precaution, firefighters have evacuated all the businesses in the same block as Cedar’s Lebanese Restaurant.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and there are no injuries.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Roanoke Fire EMS is on scene in the Market Square area in Downtown Roanoke.

Information is limited at this time but more is expected to come later.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area at this time.