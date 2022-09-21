Trespassing charge dropped against Lynchburg police officer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A charge against a Lynchburg police officer was dropped following an assault and trespassing incident in May.

We previously reported that authorities responded to a call for an assault in the Boonsboro area around 12:30 p.m. on May 19.

In July, Lynchburg Police said a warrant for trespassing was obtained against Kasey Smith, who is related to Brian Smith, an off-duty officer who was also charged in the incident. Kasey Smith was placed on administrative leave with pay, police said.

The trespassing charge against Kasey Smith was dropped on Tuesday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. She will return to full duty this week.