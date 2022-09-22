Att. Gen. Miyares, Virginia Tech’s Frank Beamer to announce Virginia child ID program

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares and Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer are joining forces to promote child safety.

On Thursday just before the Virginia Tech football game, Miyares and Beamer will announce a partnership with the National Child ID program, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

As a result of the partnership, parents of students in sixth, seventh, and eighth grades across the Commonwealth will be provided with child ID kits, the release said.

According to the National Child ID Program website, the kits allow parents to collect specific information about their child or children by recording their physical characteristics and fingerprints on identification cards.

The child ID kit, also available for purchase on the National Child ID Progam website, includes step-by-step instructions, an ID card for fingerprinting, an inkless solution, sections for detailing the child’s physical description and other identifiers, space for an updated picture, sections for noting a doctor’s phone number, and a DNA section.

Once completed, the kit can be kept at home and if they’re ever needed, the information recorded will give authorities vital information to help find a missing child, the website said.

The partnership will help protect around 340,500 middle school students in Virginia this year, Miyares’ office said.