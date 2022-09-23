66º

God’s Pit Crew prepares 2,000 Blessing Buckets to send to Puerto Rico

150 volunteers came together to pack the buckets that are filled with essentials

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

Several local organizations are working to provide some relief for Hurricane Fiona victims

ALTAVISTA, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is working to send relief to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona.

Friday, 150 volunteers came together in Altavista to pack Blessing Buckets.

Each bucket includes one month’s worth of essentials to help people get back on their feet after a natural disaster.

Volunteers were able to pack over 1,000 blessing buckets.

“We couldn’t do it without our donors and supporters. We could not reach the people who are hurting and in crisis without having people volunteer, come out to mobile events to make blessing buckets and donate,” said Julie Burnett, Blessing Bucket program director.

God’s Pit Crew plans on sending 2,000 blessing buckets to Puerto Rico in the coming days.

