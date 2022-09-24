Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Downtown Bedford held its 41st annual Centerfest Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., over 125 vendors were set up along the streets.

The festival also had a lineup of live entertainment, a beer garden, and more.

Centerfest had many kid-friendly activities including a petting zoo, balloon animals, and face painting.

The event is put on by the Central Virginia Business Coalition and had a strong focus on local businesses and vendors.

“We love to see the community come out and do big events like this because it really gets everyone out together,” said Erynn Bowyer, owner of Bowyer’s Bees and Honey. ”It proves that Bedford is a great place to live, which we all agree.”

Many of the local vendors said that Centerfest helps put emphasis on shopping local.