BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:

According to VDOT, the area has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Traffic is backed up after a vehicle fire in Botetourt County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 156.

Traffic backed up after vehicle fire in I-81 in Botetourt County (Credit: Lindsay Haniewich) (WSLS)

As of 4:30 p.m., traffic was backed up around four miles.

Vehicle fire on I-81N in Botetourt County (Credit: Lindsay Haniewich) (WSLS)

Virginia State Police said there were no injuries related to the fire.

