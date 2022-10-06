Authorities investigating deadly crash in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left a 36-year-old man dead in Giles County.

State police said the crash happened when a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was driving along Route 460E when a 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, traveling going north on Thomas Dr., came out into the intersection in front of the tractor-trailer.

Authorities said that the tractor-trailer was not able to avoid crashing with the pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, 36-year-old Lee Winals of Summersville, West Virginia died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

VSP said the tractor-trailer driver, 61-year-old David Thornton of Narrows was not hurt in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.