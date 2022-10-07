54º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Roanoke City Council recognizes October as ‘Casa Latina Month’

The proclamation coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke, Casa Latina, Hispanic Heritage Month, Community
Roanoke City Council is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring a local staple for the city's Hispanic community

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s City Council is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring a local staple in the Hispanic community.

The Council decided that October will be recognized as Casa Latina Month. October is also recognized internationally as Hispanic Heritage Month.

Casa Latina is a non-profit created to help address the needs of Hispanics in the area.

The proclamation recognizes the services Casa Latina provides for the Spanish-speaking community.

This Saturday, the celebration of Hispanic heritage continues with the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month Festival at Wells Fargo Plaza, hosted by Local Colors.

To learn more about Casa Latina and find other upcoming events, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter