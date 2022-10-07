Roanoke City Council recognizes October as ‘Casa Latina Month’

Roanoke City Council is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring a local staple for the city's Hispanic community

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s City Council is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring a local staple in the Hispanic community.

The Council decided that October will be recognized as Casa Latina Month. October is also recognized internationally as Hispanic Heritage Month.

Casa Latina is a non-profit created to help address the needs of Hispanics in the area.

The proclamation recognizes the services Casa Latina provides for the Spanish-speaking community.

This Saturday, the celebration of Hispanic heritage continues with the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month Festival at Wells Fargo Plaza, hosted by Local Colors.

To learn more about Casa Latina and find other upcoming events, visit their website.