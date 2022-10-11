More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage.

School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online.

Here’s a look at which buses will be arriving at a later time:

Grandin Court: Bus 84 will be covered by Bus 120 – approximate delay is 25 minutes

Patrick Henry: Bus 84 will be covered by Bus 34 – approximate delay is 30 minutes

Monterey: Bus 24 will be covered by Bus 49 – approximate delay is 25 minutes

Round Hill: Bus 75 will be covered by Bus 82 – approximate delay is 25 minutes

Round Hill: Bus 72 will be covered by Bus 72 – approximate delay is 30 minutes

William Fleming: Bus 33 will be covered by Bus 57 – approximate delay is 30 minutes

Round Hill: Bus 33 will be covered by Bus 69 – approximate delay is 30 minutes

Madison: Bus 96 will be covered by Bus 102 – approximate delay is 30 minutes

Preston Park: Bus 139 will be covered by Bus 48 – approximate delay is 30 minutes

Breckinridge: Bus 139 will be covered by Bus 29 – approximate delay is 30 minutes

Fishburn Park: Bus 63 will be covered by Bus 31 – approximate delay is 42 minutes

Round Hill: Bus 92 will be covered by Bus 112 – approximate delay is 45 minutes

Forest Park/NCTLA: Bus 92 will be covered by Bus 93 – approximate delay is 60 minutes

William Fleming: Bus 112 will be covered by Bus 112 – approximate delay is 60 minutes

Madison: Bus 31 will be covered by Bus 31 – approximate delay is 45 minutes

Fairview: Bus 101 will be covered by Bus 3 – approximate delay is 35 minutes

Fairview: Bus 11 will be covered by Bus 3 – approximate delay is 35 minutes

Addison: Bus 63 will be covered by Bus 135 – approximate delay is 60 minutes

Patrick Henry: Bus 30 will be covered by Bus 14 – approximate delay is 45 minutes

Woodrow Wilson: Bus 128 will be covered by Bus 6 – approximate delay is 35 minutes

Fishburn Park: Bus 40 will be covered by Bus 40 – approximate delay is 40 minutes

Fishburn Park: Bus 116 will be covered by Bus 23 and will be delayed.

Highland Park: Bus 17 will be covered by Bus 25 and will be delayed.

Patrick Henry: Bus 30 will be covered by Bus 14 and will be delayed 45 minutes

Patrick Henry: Bus 3 will be delayed 30 minutes.

Forest Park/NCTLA – Bus 101 will be delayed 60 minutes.

If you wish to speak with someone about address changes or locations of a bus stop, you’re asked to call 540-853-2807. For all other inquiries, please call Durham School Services at 540-970-3000.