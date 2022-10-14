Saint Francis service dogs to graduate this weekend

A big day is coming up this weekend for a group of very special pups.

Five Saint Francis service dogs will graduate from their training program on Sunday and begin life with their new owners.

The nonprofit, Saint Francis Service Dogs, trains these dogs to help children and adults with disabilities become more independent at no cost to the individual.

After years of waiting for intensive training, this weekend they can celebrate the start of a new journey for both the dogs and the owners.

“The dogs are there for them and they really treat the whole person. And so these dogs are truly, truly revolutionary in changing the lives of the people that they serve,” said Cabell Youell, the executive director of Saint Francis Service Dogs.

You can watch the graduation ceremony live online at 7 p.m. on Sunday here and learn more below.