WSLS, Habitat dedicate eighth “Home for Good”

There's plenty of celebrating to do after we dedicated and handed over the keys to this year's 'Home for Good.'

ROANOKE, Va. – There was plenty of celebrating happening in Southeast Roanoke on Friday as WSLS 10 News, Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, community sponsors, and volunteers dedicated this year’s “Home for Good.”

“I’m very excited, not just me, the whole family we’re all excited because this is the first time I’ll be a homeowner and this is the first time I’ll live in Southeast,” said Omer Ali, this year’s homebuyer with his wife Fatima Abdelgadir. “I’m very excited.”

For the past four months, the Ali family has been working alongside Habitat staff and volunteers to build their home. They have also completed homebuyer education through Habitat.

Now that the homebuilding process has ended, the family is ready to start their new journey as homeowners building memories and community.

“I’m looking forward to knowing everybody around here, to be one community,” Ali said. “We’re going to be neighbors, all like one family.”

People gathered for Friday’s home dedication and shared well-wishes with the family, with the hope that every time Omer, Fatima, their two children, and a third on the way, walk through the doors of their new home, they will feel the love and joy that come with turning a house into a home.

During the ceremony Jaimie Leon, WSLS Vice President and General Manager said, “Omer and Fatima, may this home be a place of happiness and health, and may all who visit fill it with laughter and love.”

You can watch the Ali family receive the keys to their new home below.