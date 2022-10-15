Health fair provides resources and knowledge for Hispanic community

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, local health leaders are making sure people in the area know about what they have to offer.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Hispanic Community in the Star City continues to grow and it’s vital for them to know the health resources available to them throughout the area.

As a part of Hispanic Heritage Month, local health experts hosted a health fair to allow the community to come out and learn about some of the options when it comes to health care in the region.

Yomaly Henrqiquez is the Coordinator for Spanish-speaking patients at Bradley Free Clinic. She says it’s important people in the health care system can communicate and understand the Hispanic community and their culture.

“It’s very important because sometimes when we go to have some service and some resources, we need somebody that speaks Spanish and understand what is your culture, what is your situation,” Henrqiquez said.

There were over a dozen tents and organizations available at the event.

“When we know these cultures and these situations we can handle and try to help more people. This is the importance that in Roanoke we have people that can help the Spanish population,” Henrqiquez said.

The plan is for next year’s event to be even bigger with more local businesses invited to come out.