Grayson County school district announces 100% graduation rate

The superintendent credits dedicated staff and parents as well as various vocation programs that are offered

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A school district in Southwest Virginia is being recognized for helping kids complete high school.

Grayson County topped the recent Virginia Department of Education cohort report with a 100% graduation rate.

The report highlights which districts are doing well with on-time graduation rates.

Grayson County Schools Superintendent Kelly Wilmore said they have vocational programs to make sure students can graduate on time, and credited dedicated staff and parents for the success.

“I’m really proud of our community and kids to be able to pull this off, our teachers have done a tremendous job, you got to remember these kids went through COVID in 2022,” Kelly Wilmore, Grayson County Schools Superintendent said.

You can view the entire cohort report here.