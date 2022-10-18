Up for a thrill ride? Kings Dominion to be open year-round in 2023

DOSWELL, Va. – There will be even more opportunities to hop on a thrill ride next year at Kings Dominion.

On Tuesday, Kings Dominion announced that their theme park will expand to year-round operations in 2023.

The park said they will be open on more weekends in January, February, and early March.

“Kings Dominion will be the cure for cabin fever in 2023,” said Bridgette Bywater, vice president, and general manager. “We’ve always wanted to find a way to extend our season to all 12 months, and now families and season pass holders won’t have to wait until the spring for their favorite rides or their first taste of funnel cake.”

Some park attractions will still have limited operations due to weather conditions and scheduled maintenance, Kings Dominion noted.

That’s not all that’s coming to Kings Dominion in 2023 – the park said they’ll also be bringing back the Grand Carnivale, Halloween Haunt, and WinterFest.

You can view the park hours here.