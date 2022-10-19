Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal this week: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime.

“From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday.

Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and Lynchburg are part of this coordinated effort that focuses on higher pay, recruitment, retention, prosecution, and support for victims and witnesses of violent crime.

“We were up 7% – 7.7%. You see that in the subtotal category,” stated Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman to the city council in July.

Lynchburg Police told 10 News violent crime spiked 18% from Sept. 2021 to Sept. 2022.

Not every area has seen an increase – Danville Police reported a 51% reduction in violent crime over the last three years.

Their goal is to see that success across the Commonwealth.

“Our efforts will be targeted and they will be strategic,” said Youngkin.

Bold Blue Line and Operation Ceasefire call for serious community involvement as well.