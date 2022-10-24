Eleven charged after Operation ‘Candyman’ in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – 11 people are facing drug charges after a drug bust in Alleghany County, Sheriff Kevin Hall said.

On Oct. 20, the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Forge Police Department, Department of Wildlife Resources, and Virginia State Police teamed up to conduct Operation “Candyman” in the 900 block of McCormick Boulevard in Clifton Forge.

Multiple items were seized, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, Hydrocodone, an improvised explosive device, a handgun, ammunition, and scales, authorities said.

According to the Sheriff, these are the people now facing sale, manufacture, or distribution charges:

Harry Fortune: Two counts of selling or reselling a schedule one or two controlled substance,

Katherine Graves: Two counts of selling or reselling a schedule one or two controlled substance,

Quinton Haley: One count of selling or reselling a schedule one or two controlled substance, and one count of conspiring to violate the drug act,

Frederick Lebleu: Two counts of selling or reselling a schedule one or two controlled substance,

Jaime Norvell: One count of selling or reselling a schedule one or two controlled substance, one count of conspiring to violate the drug act, and one count of non-violent felon possession of a gun,

Victor Persinger: One count of manufacture and distribution of a schedule one or two controlled substance, one count of possession of a schedule one or two controlled substance, 3+ offense,

John Vest: Two counts of manufacture and distribution of a schedule one or two controlled substance, 3+ offense,

Frank Wright: One count of selling or reselling a schedule one or two controlled substance.

Three other people are facing possession charges of drugs or firearms, authorities said.

Ten out of the 11 people charged were also arrested, but authorities did not specify who was taken into custody.

The Sheriff said there are also substance abuse resources available.

“If you or your loved one is a person interested in reducing your substance use, please contact Alleghany Highlands Community Service Board at 540 965-2100 or come in Monday through Friday between 12:30 and 3:30 during same-day access,” the Sheriff said.