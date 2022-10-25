Lynchburg Police searching for two suspects after burglary at Win City

Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two people after a burglary at Win City (Credit: Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two people they say were involved in a burglary at Win City Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday at 7:45 a.m., officers said they responded to the Win City at 6109 Fort Ave. for the report of a commercial alarm.

Authorities said when they got to Win City, they found the front door broken.

Surveillance footage showed two people entering the parking lot and breaking into the front door of the store around 6:41 a.m., police said.

According to the Lynchburg PD, the two people fled the scene on foot toward Long Meadows Drive.

One person was described as a shorter subject, wearing grey shoes with black soles, dark grey pants, dark colored jacket, a black hood, and a costume mask.

The second person was described as a taller subject, wearing dark shoes, grey pants, a black hooded jacket with a grey vest, gloves, and a costume mask. They were also carrying a crowbar.

The Lynchburg Police Department did not specify what was taken during the burglary and said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer S. Baker at 434-455-6060 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.