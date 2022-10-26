Olde Town Covington prepares for annual Hometown Halloween

This Friday, Covington's Main Street will be taken over by trick-or-treaters.

COVINGTON, Va. – This Friday, Oct. 28, Covington’s Main Street will be taken over by trick-or-treaters.

The overflow of ghouls and goblins will be a part of the annual Hometown Halloween event hosted by the City of Covington Parks and Recreation Department with Olde Town Covington.

Local businesses will set up tables along Main Street to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

There will also be a costume contest along with live music.

“Just a lot of fun for the families to come out and go around downtown main street area and trick or treat and have some fun and activities and games,” said Covington’s Parks and Rec. Recreation Coordinator, Thomas Smals.

The fun starts at 5 o’clock on Friday, Oct. 28.

Main Street and parts of surrounding streets will be blocked off starting at noon on Friday.

