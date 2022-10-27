Powerball jackpot grows to an estimated $800 million

More than 54,000 Virginia Lottery ticket-holders won prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. That includes two winners who won $100,000.

The $100,000 tickets were purchased at:

Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillions Fork Road, Fieldale in Henry County

Food Lion, 5242 Fairfield Shopping Center in Virginia Beach

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 19-36-37-46-56, and the Powerball number was 24.

Saturday’s jackpot now grows to an estimated $800 million.

If one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner of Saturday’s drawing will be able to choose to either receive the full amount in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of about $383.7 million before taxes.

Prizes range from $2 to the jackpot. Virginia Lottery says the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

Powerball tickets can be purchased at any Virginia Lottery retailer and can be played through the Virginia Lottery app. Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

All profits from the Virginia Lottery go to K-12 education in Virginia. In the 2022 Fiscal Year, the Virginia Lottery raised over $779 million, making up about 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 budget.