LewisGale hosts ‘Crush the Crisis’ for National Drug Take Back Day

Saturday's Drug Take Back Day is an effort to keep prescription drugs off the streets.

CAVE SPRING, Va. – The goal of National Drug Take Back Day is to keep prescription drugs off the streets.

In conjunction with the national event, LewisGale Medical Center will be hosting its “Crush the Crisis” collection event.

“The event is important to take back expired or unused medication to help remove access to individuals who may not need them anymore like children, young adults, and even the elderly,” said Director of Pharmacy at LewisGale Medical Center, Derrick Botkins.

You can take unwanted, unfinished, or expired prescription drugs to a collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

According to HCA Healthcare’s website, these are the items that will be accepted during the event:

Tablets or capsules in any packaging,

Patches,

Medicated ointments, lotions, or drops,

Liquid medications (in leak-proof containers),

Vape cartridges (without batteries),

Pet medications.

The website said needles, syringes, lancets, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Below is a list of the drop-off locations in our area, according to the HCA website:

Kroger in Clifton Forge,

Walmart in Covington,

LewisGale Hospital - Montgomery,

LewisGale Cave Spring ER,

Food City in Pulaski.

Find more drop-off locations and learn more here.