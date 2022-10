One person was hospitalized after being trapped in a rolled over vehicle, firefighters say. (Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Department)

The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department were notified of a single-vehicle accident with a possible entrapment on Sunday at 12:54 a.m., firefighters say.

Firefighters say an Appomattox member arrived at the scene to find one vehicle rolled over with one person trapped, with the possibility of bringing the individual out of the passenger side.

The Appomattox County Rescue Squad transported one person to the hospital, according to firefighters.