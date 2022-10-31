VSP: One dead, two hurt after crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two people hurt in Campbell County over the weekend.

On Saturday. Oct. 29 around 12:17 a.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 501.

Authorities said the crash happened when a 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling south on Route 501 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2021 Kia Forte going north.

The crash caused the Ford to flip, and both vehicles ran off the road, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the driver of the Ford, 32-year-old Marque Swain of Nathalie, Virginia, died at the scene.

The driver of the Kia, 24-year-old Shameika Grooms of Lynchburg, Virginia was taken to a medical facility with serious injuries, authorities said.

A passenger in the Kia, 24-year-old Montraz Crews, was also taken to a medical facility with serious injuries, according to VSP.

All three people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, police said.

VSP said the crash is still under investigation.