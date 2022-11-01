BJ’s Wholesale Club announces free turkey promo for members

ROANOKE, Va. – BJ’s members have a shot at getting a free turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10, when BJ’s members spend $150 or more in one transaction either online or in-person, the company said.

After the purchase, members will get a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey that can be used from Nov. 1 to Nov. 23, according to BJ’s.

BJ’s said members must create a digital account on their website to be able to clip the free turkey coupon.

The retailer will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, like many others.