Brett Young concert in Downtown Roanoke rescheduled to April 26, 2023

DOWNTOWN ROANOKE, Va. – Brett Young will now be coming to Downtown Roanoke in the spring of 2023, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Young was set to perform in the Budweiser Summer Series this year, but his concert was postponed due to bad weather.

The country concert is now set to be held on April 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Roanoke’s Elmwood Park.

Organizers said those with tickets are eligible for a refund within 30 days, or before Dec. 1. To request a refund, you can email refunds@brownpapertickets.com and include your confirmation number, if possible.

Tickets for the concert are currently being sold for $42.83 after the service fee. You can buy tickets here.