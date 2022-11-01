Erica: 30 Days of Hope

Having a mom is the most important thing for Erica, and she loves younger kids too.

ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

“Erica is a ball of light. She’s a pleasure to be around,” said Taylor Vaughn, Roanoke County DSS Family Services Specialist.

We saw that, as we gave the teen a tour of the WSLS 10 News studio.

Erica is 14 years old, likes history in school, and wants to be a nurse when she grows up.

“Helping people, it’s just my thing. I love to go volunteer at the mission. and I love volunteering anywhere to help people,” said Erica.

If somebody was to ask, ‘How do you describe Erica’ what would they say?

“Bright, full of joy,” replied the teen.

Erica also has a wonderful green thumb.

“I love to grow plants. I have so many that I can’t get any more. I usually have succulents and aloes,” said Erica, and her favorite succulent is a cactus.

She would love to have an outside garden to grow braided trees and chili peppers because she likes spicy food.

“I love to do painting and just any kind of artsy stuff. I love to clean and organize things,” said Erica. “It’s like a coping mechanism for me. It just calms me down, and I love when things are clean because if they’re dirty, I don’t like it.”

“Every child deserves an adoptive family,” said Vaughn who works with the teen through DSS. “She wants to experience normal things that other kids experience like going to the prom, and having a mom to pick out a dress with, high school graduation, Friday night football games, shopping and getting their nails done, and going out to eat.”

Having a mom is the most important thing for Erica and she loves younger kids too.

“We should all get a chance. Just because of our past, doesn’t mean that’s how we will always be,” said Erica.

She wants to work and have two jobs in the summer while she’s not in school. She would spend some of her money on Bath and Body Works items. The teen loves dying her hair and wants it to be an ocean blue color next.

If you have questions about Erica or foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

