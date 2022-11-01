RSV cases surge in the Commonwealth, experts weigh in

The disease can be fatal in infants

ROANOKE, Va. – RSV cases are still overwhelming hospitals in the area.

RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is most commonly seen in infants and young children, but as we reported in October, some older children have tested positive too.

Symptoms are similar to those of a common cold but can be serious for infants, and can appear as a common cold in older children and adults.

Medical experts said that COVID-19 protections like masks and social distancing can help slow the spread of RSV, but this year, the virus is more infectious.

“You know your child better than anyone. If you see that they’re coughing, particularly for young children if they’re irritable, if they’re not feeding properly, if they’re having trouble breastfeeding or bottle feeding, just increase your awareness,” RVAHD Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said.

Experts said if you have any concerns about your child’s health, talk to your healthcare provider as soon as possible.