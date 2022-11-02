Deondre: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.

Deondre is 15 years old and hopes to find a home filled with love.

“People give me hugs and care about me, that makes me happy,” he said.

Deondre enjoys school and thinks about getting a job that will allow him to be independent.

“I want to be a scientist. I really like science, so maybe I’ll be a scientist,” said Deondre. “I’m good at football, basketball, soccer, and tennis.”

He also likes gospel music, making crafts like origami, vacations, and cooking.

“I cook for myself, I clean up for myself. I like making cookies and cake. My favorite cake is cheesecake,” said the teen. “For my birthday, I want to go to Dave and Buster’s.”

Deondre loves making friends and has a great sense of humor too!

If you have questions about Deondre or foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.