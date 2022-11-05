Man hospitalized after shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 1 p.m. Saturday

The Roanoke Police Department says around 12:45 a.m., officers heard a gunshot and saw a large group disperse at a parking lot in Roanoke.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE.

Officers located a man lying on the ground with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound, and began providing aid, police say.

Authorities say Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Details are limited at this time, and Roanoke police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call (540) 344-8500 to share what you know. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “Roanoke PD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Texts and calls can remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL STORY

Roanoke Police said one person was shot in the parking lot between Mill Mountain Coffee and 202 Social House in Downtown Roanoke, just before one Saturday morning.

They have not caught the shooter as of yet, and police said the injured person was taken to the hospital, we don’t know how badly they were hurt.