Kyle: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family.

“Family means to me is to be loved and treated well,” said Kyle, a sweet young man with a unique sense of humor that can make anyone laugh.

“I’m smart and I am talented. Things I’m good at is baseball, football and cornhole,” said the 13-year-old. “My perfect day would be playing outside, and going somewhere like Just Jump or just having fun around the house.”

Kyle loves being outside so much, he wishes the sun would never go down. Kyle likes to collect an assortment of different things – nothing specific – just things that strike his fancy. He will create fun and interesting projects using the items he finds in nature.

“What I would like to be is either a chef or an artist. The food I would like to bring down would either be hot dogs or hamburgers,” he said.

To celebrate his birthday, he would stay home and play games or go somewhere.

“I think if we were going out to have fun, I’d go to Dollywood and ride roller coasters or go to a pool and play,” he said.

Although he has been through a lot in his life, he is resilient and is a pleasure to be around.

“The thing I want in a family is to feel loved and to be loved by the parents,” said Kyle.

He is fascinated by electronics and will work on any device put in front of him.

Kyle enjoys playing with younger kids and is on the Autism Spectrum. He may be a bit shy at first until he becomes comfortable.

If you have questions about Kyle or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about him here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

